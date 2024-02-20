Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Stories

