European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.36. 46,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$215.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.42.
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
