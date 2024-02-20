EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after buying an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,728,000 after buying an additional 87,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,119,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,879,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,319,000 after buying an additional 70,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

