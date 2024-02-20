Exchange Income (EIF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Exchange Income to post earnings of C$0.78 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.03.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exchange Income

In other news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

