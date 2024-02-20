Extra Space Storage (EXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

