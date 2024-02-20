F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,809 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in F5 were worth $20,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in F5 by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.64.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.