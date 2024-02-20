F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 110.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 205,111 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 456.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after buying an additional 178,964 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,832. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Down 0.6 %

FFIV opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

