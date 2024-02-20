FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FBK. Stephens decreased their price target on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FB Financial

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.17. FB Financial has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,710. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 570.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in FB Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.