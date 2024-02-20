Financial Analysis: NioCorp Developments (NB) & Its Competitors

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is one of 98 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NioCorp Developments to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -2.12 NioCorp Developments Competitors $6.59 billion $1.32 billion 3.89

NioCorp Developments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 976 2038 2364 88 2.29

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NioCorp Developments and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 349.44%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 63.25%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -124.32% -3.74% -4.02%

Summary

NioCorp Developments rivals beat NioCorp Developments on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

