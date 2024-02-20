Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $28.32 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 216,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,324,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 54.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,268,000 after acquiring an additional 444,224 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,170,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,770,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,306 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

