First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Quarry LP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 203.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FHB opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.80.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

