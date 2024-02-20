First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.