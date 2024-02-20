First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 482 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in First Solar were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Solar by 889.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 511,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,130,000 after purchasing an additional 472,327 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.56.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

