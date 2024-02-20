First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.10 and last traded at $44.12. 51,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 104,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $948.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXO. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

