First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.