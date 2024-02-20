Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

SVVC stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

