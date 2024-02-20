Fiverr International (FVRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.26 and a beta of 1.79. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fiverr International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 32.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FVRR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

