Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Trading Up 3.3%

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

