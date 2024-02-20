Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

