Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
