Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 2,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Foxby Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

Foxby Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

