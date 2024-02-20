FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

FRP Stock Performance

Shares of FRPH opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.30 million, a PE ratio of 112.19 and a beta of 0.57. FRP has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68.

Insider Transactions at FRP

In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $31,127.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $92,353.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,724 shares of company stock valued at $102,944. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FRP

About FRP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FRP by 111.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in FRP by 63.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FRP by 108.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in FRP by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

