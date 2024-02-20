Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 4.39.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.