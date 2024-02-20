FY2024 Earnings Forecast for New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC) Issued By Roth Capital

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Found Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for New Found Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.
New Found Gold Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NFGC opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. New Found Gold has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.70.
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
