FY2024 Earnings Forecast for New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC) Issued By Roth Capital

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Found Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for New Found Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NFGC opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. New Found Gold has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

About New Found Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Found Gold by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,805,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 348,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Found Gold by 1,387.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the third quarter worth $198,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.