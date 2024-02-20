Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Trading Up 2.2%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 260,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,107,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Trading of Galera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

