Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $647,472.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
