Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $647,472.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

