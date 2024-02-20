Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

