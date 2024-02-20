Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 175.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Garmin were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,367,000 after buying an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.22 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

