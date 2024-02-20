Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Trading Up 3.4%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 139,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 64,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

