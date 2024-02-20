GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.45. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

