Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Trading Up 1%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. 68,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 63,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Global X Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cannabis ETF

Global X Cannabis ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 591,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 188,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.