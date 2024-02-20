Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Trading Up 1%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. 68,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 63,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.
Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
