GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,612 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GMS were worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 448,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 347,783 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GMS by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 209,513 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Stock Performance

NYSE:GMS opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.72. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $89.96.

Insider Activity

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. GMS’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

