Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNGGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

GLNG stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,971,000 after acquiring an additional 68,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 965,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,392 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile



Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

