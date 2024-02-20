Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
GLNG stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
