Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.