Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.83.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
