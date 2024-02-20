Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 45,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 130,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Goodness Growth Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
Goodness Growth Company Profile
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goodness Growth
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.