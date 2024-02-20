Green Dot (GDOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOTGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. Green Dot has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $445.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. TheStreet cut Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in Green Dot by 3,257.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

