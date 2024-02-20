Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

