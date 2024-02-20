GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.26. 64,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

About GreenPower Motor



GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

