Group One Trading L.P. Acquires 6,674 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 476.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,227,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1,359.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $52,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $52,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $738,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,637.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

WRLD stock opened at $127.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 20.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.19. The company has a market cap of $776.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.47. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $160.07.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The credit services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.95 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

