Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

GIFI stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $74.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 15.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

