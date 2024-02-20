Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

