Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 2.2 %

HALL stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

