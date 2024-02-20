Head to Head Analysis: Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) and Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Free Report) and Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Carso and Dai Nippon Printing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Carso 10.04% 14.79% 8.41% Dai Nippon Printing 8.56% 4.60% 2.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Carso and Dai Nippon Printing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Carso $9.03 billion 1.77 $947.38 million $0.93 15.20 Dai Nippon Printing $10.16 billion 0.89 $634.13 million $1.68 9.22

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Grupo Carso has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dai Nippon Printing. Dai Nippon Printing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Carso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Dai Nippon Printing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Carso has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Grupo Carso pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dai Nippon Printing pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Grupo Carso pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dai Nippon Printing pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dai Nippon Printing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grupo Carso and Dai Nippon Printing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Carso 0 0 0 0 N/A Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Grupo Carso beats Dai Nippon Printing on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telecommunication, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; power transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants, and general infrastructure works; oil and geothermic well drilling and drilling services; and oil platforms and equipment for chemical and petroleum industries. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, and office building and houses; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; the United States; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents. This segment also offers dye-sublimation thermal transfer materials; and thermal resin-type transfer printing media, as well as engages in the ID photo booth business; entertainment and amuse photo solutions; e-books sales and distribution; book sales; and library management. Its Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging materials for products, such as foods, beverages, snacks, household items and medical supplies, cups, plastic bottles, laminated tubes, molded plastic containers, aseptic filling systems; interior and exterior materials for homes, stores, offices, vehicles, home appliances, and furniture; molded plastic parts for automobiles and metallic veneers; lithium-ion battery components; photovoltaic module components; transporting electronic component materials; and multifunctional insulation boxes. The company's Electronics segment offers optical films for displays; projection screens; metal masks; photomasks for making liquid crystal displays, touch panel components, and semiconductor products; lead frames; LSI design; hard disk suspensions; electronic modules; and micro electro mechanical systems. Its Beverages segment produces and sells carbonated, coffee, tea, fruit juice, functional, mineral water, and alcoholic beverages, etc. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

