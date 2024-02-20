Head to Head Comparison: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) & Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Singapore Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $121.54 million 1.17 -$680,000.00 $1.45 5.63 Singapore Telecommunications $10.97 billion 2.66 $1.62 billion N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

SurgePays has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SurgePays and Singapore Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays 14.63% 148.74% 52.34% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SurgePays beats Singapore Telecommunications on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry. In addition, the company provides Surge Blockchain software, a back-office marketplace offering wholesale consumable goods direct to convenience stores who are transacting on the SurgePays Fintech platform. Further, it offers lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Singapore Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments. The company provides mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; and fixed voice and data, satellite, managed services, ICT, cloud computing, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as professional consulting services. It also offers 5G, roaming, and Singtel super stacker services; smart homes, WiFi mesh, WiFi 6, and home priority plan solutions; insurance, smart network, dash, Singtel paylater, and telephony services; TV packs, DVR set top boxes, TV GO, music, newsstand, and cast services; mobile phones; and devices and gadgets, such as wearables, TV, audio, home office essentials, gamic products, home appliances, and phone accessories. In addition, the company provides 5G, mobility, and connectivity services; Singtel Liquid-X and managed network services; cloud services, data center services, and software-as-a service; Internet of Things; voice, unified communications, managed unified communications, cloud conferencing, international calling, and SIP trunking services; and TV services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.