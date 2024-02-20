Head to Head Review: Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mangoceuticals and agilon health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A agilon health 0 8 6 0 2.43

agilon health has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 170.75%. Given agilon health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $496,058.00 7.78 -$2.00 million N/A N/A agilon health $4.19 billion 0.69 -$106.55 million ($0.22) -32.32

This table compares Mangoceuticals and agilon health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mangoceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of agilon health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals -1,472.66% -332.08% -291.61% agilon health -2.11% -8.18% -3.73%

Summary

agilon health beats Mangoceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mangoceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. The company provides erectile dysfunction and hair growth products under the Mango and Mango GROW brand names. It sells its products through its online website at mangorx.com. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.