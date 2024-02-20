HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Shares Up 0.6%

HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. 5,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
HemaCare Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.
HemaCare Company Profile
HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.
