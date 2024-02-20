Henry Schein (HSIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 27,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Henry Schein by 9.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

