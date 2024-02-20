Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NVDA opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $577.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

