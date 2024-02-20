Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Hess were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hess by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

HES stock opened at $148.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average is $148.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

