Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXL. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.23.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

