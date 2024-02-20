HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DINO opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

